Critical Comparison: China Automotive Systems (CAAS) and Its Competitors

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare China Automotive Systems to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Automotive Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Automotive Systems Competitors 845 3151 3779 208 2.42

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.91%. As a group, “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies have a potential upside of 11.91%. Given China Automotive Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems’ rivals have a beta of 2.80, meaning that their average share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems -3.87% 6.21% 3.00% China Automotive Systems Competitors -1.59% 13.87% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $499.06 million $22.51 million 7.33 China Automotive Systems Competitors $27.60 billion $1.28 billion 18.05

China Automotive Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “AUTOS/TIRES/TRUCKS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Automotive Systems rivals beat China Automotive Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. The company is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. In addition, it imports and sells automotive parts in Brazil. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

