Critical Comparison: City Developments (CDEVY) vs. Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) (IRS)

City Developments (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) and Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) (NYSE:IRS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get City Developments alerts:

This table compares City Developments and Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments 14.95% 4.98% 2.94% Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) 11.83% 8.93% 1.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for City Developments and Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. City Developments pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

City Developments has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Developments and Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.77 billion 3.23 $488.92 million $0.51 19.31 Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) $4.81 billion 0.28 $196.04 million $2.00 11.83

City Developments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA). Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) beats City Developments on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited is a real estate operating company with its presence spanning approximately 100 locations in over 30 countries. The principal activities of the Company are those of a property developer and owner, and investment holding. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are those of property developers and owners, hotel owners and operators, a club operator and owner, investment in properties and in shares, property management, project management and provision of consultancy services, hospitality-related information technology, procurement services and provision of laundry services. The Company’s segments include Property development, which develops and purchases properties for sale; Hotel operations, which owns and manages hotels; Rental properties, which develops and purchases investment properties for lease, and Others segment, which consists of mainly investment in shares, management and consultancy services, and provision of laundry services.

About Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.