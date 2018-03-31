Critical Comparison: Ocwen (OCN) & Nationstar Mortgage (NSM)

Ocwen (NYSE: OCN) and Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocwen and Nationstar Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen $1.19 billion 0.46 -$127.96 million ($0.94) -4.38 Nationstar Mortgage $1.65 billion 1.06 $30.00 million $1.48 12.14

Nationstar Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Ocwen. Ocwen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nationstar Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Ocwen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Nationstar Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ocwen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nationstar Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen and Nationstar Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen -10.71% -20.31% -1.47% Nationstar Mortgage 1.82% 9.24% 0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Ocwen has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nationstar Mortgage has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocwen and Nationstar Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen 0 4 0 0 2.00 Nationstar Mortgage 2 2 2 0 2.00

Ocwen currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.09%. Nationstar Mortgage has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Nationstar Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nationstar Mortgage is more favorable than Ocwen.

Summary

Nationstar Mortgage beats Ocwen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocwen Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segment's residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The company's Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States. The Company also operates an integrated residential loan origination platform that is primarily focused on customer retention. Its Xome subsidiary offers an array of complementary services related to the purchase and disposition of residential real estate. It provides non-bank services and residential mortgage services in the United States conducting operations through its Nationstar Mortgage and Champion Mortgage brands. It originates and purchases conventional mortgage loans conforming to the underwriting standards of the government sponsored entities, which it collectively refers to as Agency loans. The Xome segment is a provider of technology and data-enhanced solutions.

