Critical Contrast: K12 (LRN) & Rent-A-Center (RCII)

K12 (NYSE: LRN) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get K12 alerts:

This table compares K12 and Rent-A-Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $888.52 million 0.66 $450,000.00 $0.45 31.51 Rent-A-Center $2.70 billion 0.17 $6.65 million ($0.54) -15.98

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than K12. Rent-A-Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K12, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. K12 does not pay a dividend. Rent-A-Center pays out -29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for K12 and Rent-A-Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rent-A-Center 2 3 2 0 2.00

K12 currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Rent-A-Center has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given K12’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe K12 is more favorable than Rent-A-Center.

Profitability

This table compares K12 and Rent-A-Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 0.89% 4.39% 3.38% Rent-A-Center 0.25% -11.30% -1.97%

Risk & Volatility

K12 has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

K12 beats Rent-A-Center on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their child's existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated over 2,463 Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company’s Mexico segment consists of the Company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 130 stores in this segment. Its Franchising segment engages in the sale of rental merchandise to its franchisees. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Franchising segment franchised 229 stores in 31 states operating under the Rent-A-Center (152 stores), ColorTyme (39 stores) and RimTyme (38 stores) names.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.