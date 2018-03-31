Critical Contrast: Stanley Furniture (STLY) vs. Its Competitors

Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ: STLY) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stanley Furniture to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Stanley Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Stanley Furniture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stanley Furniture and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Furniture $44.57 million -$5.25 million N/A Stanley Furniture Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 8.28

Stanley Furniture’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stanley Furniture.

Risk and Volatility

Stanley Furniture has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Furniture’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Furniture and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Furniture -2.34% -10.31% -5.70% Stanley Furniture Competitors 3.75% 14.14% 6.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stanley Furniture and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Furniture Competitors 91 352 493 36 2.49

As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Stanley Furniture’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Furniture has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Stanley Furniture peers beat Stanley Furniture on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world. The Company’s products are marketed under the Stanley Furniture brand, but also under sub-brands, including Coastal Living and Stone & Leigh. The Company’s products are marketed as wood residential home furnishings and include a range of offerings for the home, including dining, bedroom, living room, home office, home entertainment, accent items, and nursery and youth furniture. The Company provides products in a range of wood species and finishes. The Company’s product is sourced from independently owned factories in Southeast Asia, primarily in Vietnam.

