Endurance Specialty (NYSE:ENH) vs. State National Companies (SNC) Head to Head Comparison

Endurance Specialty (NYSE: ENH) and State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Endurance Specialty alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Endurance Specialty and State National Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Specialty 0 0 0 0 N/A State National Companies 1 2 4 0 2.43

State National Companies has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.06%. Given State National Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State National Companies is more favorable than Endurance Specialty.

Dividends

Endurance Specialty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. State National Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Endurance Specialty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Endurance Specialty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Specialty and State National Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Specialty 4.41% 1.29% 0.72% State National Companies 23.91% 18.02% 1.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Endurance Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of State National Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Endurance Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of State National Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endurance Specialty and State National Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State National Companies $217.07 million 4.08 $49.07 million N/A N/A

State National Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Specialty.

Summary

State National Companies beats Endurance Specialty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance Specialty

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. In the Insurance segment, it writes agriculture, casualty and other specialty, professional lines, and property, marine/energy and aviation insurance. In the Reinsurance segment, it writes catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty reinsurance. Its Insurance and Reinsurance segments both include property-related coverages, which provide insurance or reinsurance of an insurable interest in tangible property for property loss, damage or loss of use. In addition, its Insurance and Reinsurance segments include various casualty insurance and reinsurance coverages, which are concerned with the losses caused by injuries to third parties.

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc. is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets. In the Lender Services segment, the Company specializes in providing collateral protection insurance, which insures automobiles held as collateral for loans made by financial institutions. The Company writes its insurance business through its insurance company subsidiaries, which include State National Insurance Company, Inc. (SNIC), National Specialty Insurance Company (NSIC) and United Specialty Insurance Company (USIC). As of December 31, 2016, SNIC and NSIC were admitted carriers licensed to write property and casualty business in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. USIC is an admitted carrier in Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.