Critical Review: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) & SL Green Realty (SLG)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 SL Green Realty 1 4 8 0 2.54

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 35.79% 11.73% 1.15% SL Green Realty 6.71% 1.38% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $30.14 million 4.85 $10.78 million $1.80 6.09 SL Green Realty $1.51 billion 5.79 $112.77 million $6.45 15.01

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets. It constructs and managing a portfolio consisting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States Government agency or the United States Government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS) and, to a lesser extent, RMBS backed by prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans (non-Agency RMBS). Its Agency RMBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and to-be-announced mortgage pass-through certificates (TBAs). Its non-agency RMBS include investment grade and non-investment grade classes.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments. It acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area. Its debt and preferred equity activities include purchases and originations, inclusive of advances under future funding obligations, discount and fee amortization, and paid-in-kind interest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or held interests in 24 consolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 16.1 million rentable square feet and seven unconsolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 6.6 million rentable square feet located primarily in midtown Manhattan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.