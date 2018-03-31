Waters (WAT) and Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Financial Analysis

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE: RTEC) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 12.90% 11.08% 9.53% Waters 0.88% 24.70% 11.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $255.10 million 3.43 $32.90 million $1.04 26.63 Waters $2.31 billion 6.78 $20.31 million $7.49 26.52

Rudolph Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waters. Waters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rudolph Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rudolph Technologies and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35

Rudolph Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Waters has a consensus price target of $202.87, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats Rudolph Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It offers Process Control Business, Lithography Business and Integrated Software Solutions. Rudolph markets and sells products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) device and packaging manufacturers. Its products include AMX 6000 Series, Explorer Inspection Platform, MetaPULSE System, Wafer Scanner Inspection System, GateWay Software, Yield Optimizer Software and Process Sentinel Software.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

