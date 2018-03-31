Critical Survey: Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) vs. Honda Motor (HMC)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Honda Motor has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Honda Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -0.23% 18.39% 3.35% Honda Motor 6.88% 8.71% 3.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commercial Vehicle Group does not pay a dividend. Honda Motor pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honda Motor has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.32 -$1.70 million $0.44 17.61 Honda Motor $124.78 billion 0.50 $5.73 billion $3.05 11.39

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Honda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems. The GCA Segment manufactures and sells the products, which include Electronic wire harness assemblies and Seats, Wiper systems, Office seating, and Aftermarket seats and components. It supplies products for the commercial vehicle market, including the medium-and heavy-duty truck market, the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. It has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Ukraine, China, India and Australia.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending, leasing, and other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers and customers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

