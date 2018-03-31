Head to Head Comparison: Playags (AGS) and AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and Playags (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Entertainment and Playags’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment -9.59% -6.04% -1.47% Playags N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMC Entertainment and Playags, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment 1 4 8 0 2.54 Playags 0 1 4 0 2.80

AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $23.68, suggesting a potential upside of 68.55%. Playags has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Playags.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Playags does not pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMC Entertainment and Playags’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.35 -$487.20 million ($0.89) -15.79 Playags $211.96 million 3.86 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -11.99

Playags has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMC Entertainment. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playags, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMC Entertainment beats Playags on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors. The Company also offers a range of food and beverage items, which include popcorn; soft drinks; candy; hot dogs; specialty drinks, including beers, wine and mixed drinks, and made to order hot foods, including menu choices, such as curly fries, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks. It operates over 900 theatres with approximately 10,000 screens globally, including over 661 theatres with approximately 8,200 screens in the United States and over 244 theatres with approximately 2,200 screens in Europe. The Company’s subsidiary also includes Carmike Cinemas, Inc.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products. The Company’s EGM segment delivers on several EGM cabinets, including ICON, Orion, and Big Red/Colossal Diamonds. It has also developed a new Latin-style bingo cabinet called ALORA, which is used in select international markets, including the Philippines and Brazil.

