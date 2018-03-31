Comparing Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and MediciNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 1,065.59 -$71.90 million ($0.96) -0.75 MediciNova N/A N/A -$11.16 million ($0.33) -30.97

MediciNova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics -99,868.07% -201.84% -92.58% MediciNova N/A -32.09% -28.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 MediciNova 0 0 2 0 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 192.68%. MediciNova has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.26%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Summary

MediciNova beats Regulus Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. It also has an oligonucleotide synthesis collaboration agreement with STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for research and mid-scale non-GMP/cGMP manufacturing. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective -adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

