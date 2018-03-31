Critical Survey: Shiseido (SSDOY) versus Eyes Lips Face (ELF)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS: SSDOY) and Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Shiseido alerts:

0.1% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Eyes Lips Face’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.97 billion 2.87 $202.92 million $1.44 44.66 Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million 3.36 $33.47 million $0.48 40.35

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Eyes Lips Face is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Eyes Lips Face’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.18% 15.66% 6.89% Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73%

Volatility & Risk

Shiseido has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shiseido and Eyes Lips Face, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33

Eyes Lips Face has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than Shiseido.

Summary

Eyes Lips Face beats Shiseido on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company’s Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the healthcare business, which includes the production and sale of health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs. The Japan Business segment is also engaged in the production and sale of non-Shiseido-brand products and mail-order products, and other businesses. The Company’s Global Business segment covers the overseas cosmetics business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the domestic and overseas professional business, which includes the production and sale of beauty salon products and other businesses. In addition, the Company is involved in the restaurant business.

About Eyes Lips Face

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.