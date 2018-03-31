CRTCoin (CRT) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, CRTCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. CRTCoin has a total market cap of $26,744.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRTCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001014 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CRTCoin Coin Profile

CRTCoin is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. The official website for CRTCoin is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not presently possible to buy CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

