CryoPort (CYRX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.71.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $287,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CryoPort by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 273,426 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients.

