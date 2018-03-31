Crypto Market Capitalization Achieves $58,039.00 (CRYPTO:CTO)

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Crypto has a market cap of $58,039.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,136.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.68 or 0.05697650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.11 or 0.09927470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.01704800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.02548340 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00205990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00639530 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.02706540 BTC.

Crypto Coin Profile

Crypto (CRYPTO:CTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,619,162 coins. Crypto’s official website is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto.

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.