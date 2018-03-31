Crystal Clear (CCT) Price Hits $0.0476 on Major Exchanges

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $243,682.00 and $506.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00720697 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00159765 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

