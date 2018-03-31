BidaskClub Upgrades CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Sell

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $719.41, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.24.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

