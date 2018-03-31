Cummins (CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.83 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,855.56, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 841.7% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

