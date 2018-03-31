Curecoin (CURE) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $23,869.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.01700960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004694 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015213 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021647 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,858,507 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

