CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of CVS Health worth $275,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $63,114.04, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/cvs-health-corp-cvs-holdings-reduced-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.