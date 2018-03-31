CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 8,096,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,286. The company has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

