CybCSec Price Reaches $0.0024 (XCS)

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, CybCSec has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CybCSec coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CybCSec has a market cap of $28,929.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00205998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00064899 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec Profile

CybCSec (XCS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. The official website for CybCSec is cybcsec.com. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

CybCSec Coin Trading

CybCSec can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase CybCSec directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CybCSec using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

