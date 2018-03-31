Cyder (CYDER) Reaches One Day Volume of $318.00

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Cyder has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cyder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Cyder has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $318.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00145881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002188 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Cyder Coin Profile

Cyder (CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

