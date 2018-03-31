CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.56.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,665.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $93,942,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,169,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,248,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,357,000 after acquiring an additional 579,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 251,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 247,103 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4,952.40, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.48 million. equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

