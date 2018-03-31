Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io and OasisDEX. Dai has a total market cap of $18.77 million and $544,313.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00721005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00160006 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029735 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 18,847,966 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. It is not possible to buy Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

