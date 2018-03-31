Dalecoin (CRYPTO:DALC) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Dalecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Dalecoin has a market cap of $109,695.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dalecoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00722159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159440 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030346 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,267 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dalecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dalecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.