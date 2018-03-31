Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:DALR opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.79) on Thursday. Dalradian Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.65 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.44).

About Dalradian Resources

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

