Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts Give Dana (NYSE:DAN) a $30.00 Price Target

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $30.00 price target on Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Dana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.55.

DAN stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3,736.65, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.79. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Dana announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,348,129.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,024 shares in the company, valued at $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,207 shares of company stock worth $2,870,602. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dana by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

