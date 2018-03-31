DAPPSTER Trading 20% Lower This Week (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One DAPPSTER coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DAPPSTER has a total market cap of $56,967.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00723395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00159706 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031989 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00118026 BTC.

DAPPSTER Coin Profile

DAPPSTER (DLISK) uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com.

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPPSTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

