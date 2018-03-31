DarioHealth (DRIO) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

News headlines about DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DarioHealth earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6985707359252 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised DarioHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

DarioHealth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,188. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.38, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.68.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.95). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 371.52% and a negative net margin of 309.54%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/dariohealth-drio-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-04.html.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp, formerly Labstyle Innovations Corp, is a digital health (mHealth) company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing a technology providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The Company’s product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device, Dario Smart Meter.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.