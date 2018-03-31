Dashcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $273,853.00 (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Dashcoin has a market capitalization of $273,853.00 and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dashcoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dashcoin alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000656 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dashcoin Coin Profile

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dashcoin Coin Trading

Dashcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Dashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dashcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.