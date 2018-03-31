DATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.05 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, DATA has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and $6.38 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00721110 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00160482 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030293 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,254,336,773 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to buy DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.