Databits 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,492.00 (CRYPTO:DTB)

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Databits has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $3,492.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databits token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00006570 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange and Bittrex. In the last week, Databits has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databits alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00722159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159440 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Databits Token Profile

Databits launched on January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. Databits’ official website is www.augmentorsgame.com. Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Databits are the unique cryptocurrency used in the Augmentors game. These Databits are backed by the Bitcoin Blockchain, ensuring players that they will truly own these Databits. They are also tradable and sellable for any other cryptocurrency. The more Databits you have, the more characters you will be able to purchase and the more potions, skins and relics you’ll be able to buy to strengthen your characters. “

Buying and Selling Databits

Databits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Databits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Databits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Databits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.