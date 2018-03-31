Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director Sells 10,282 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.31, for a total value of C$1,051,951.42.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.37, for a total value of C$1,052,568.34.

On Monday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,352 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.12, for a total value of C$578,658.24.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.13 and a one year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.82 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

