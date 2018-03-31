David M. Roach Sells 10,500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $221,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.86 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4,603.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 344,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 885,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 159,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

