Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) to Buy

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.88, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.53 million. equities analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 194,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

