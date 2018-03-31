Debenhams Plc (DEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 31.15 ($0.43).

DEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Debenhams from GBX 30 ($0.41) to GBX 25 ($0.35) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.62) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.46) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.65) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.41) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

LON:DEB opened at GBX 20.88 ($0.29) on Friday. Debenhams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.46 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.60 ($0.77).

In other news, insider Sergio Bucher acquired 169,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($70,046.97). Also, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($70,116.05). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,000.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

