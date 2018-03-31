DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 28.7% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $15,105.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00723166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00161425 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029911 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 177,119,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,348,134 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

