DeepOnion Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $18.66 million and $41,498.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00021954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012528 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00074448 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00435809 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,884,986 coins and its circulating supply is 12,249,120 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

