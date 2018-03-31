Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,342,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,783,000 after buying an additional 845,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,258,000 after buying an additional 375,757 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,767,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,293,000 after buying an additional 103,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,395,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 882,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,590,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.07 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.5149 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/delek-group-ltd-buys-shares-of-2095-vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-updated.html.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.