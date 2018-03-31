Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €38.40 ($47.41) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.20 ($53.33) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Macquarie set a €44.57 ($55.02) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.93 ($53.00).

DHER stock opened at €39.30 ($48.52) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €25.15 ($31.05) and a 1 year high of €39.87 ($49.22).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero AG has a strategic partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

