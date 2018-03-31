Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $4,222.41 and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,194,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Ecofin Ltd. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 379,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 143,084 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

