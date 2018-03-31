Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DERM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dermira from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dermira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.16, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $499,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,647.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,758 shares of company stock worth $728,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dermira by 75.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dermira by 47.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

