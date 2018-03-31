Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Emcor Group worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 41,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,549.03, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

