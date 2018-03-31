Deutsche Bank AG Buys 877,149 Shares of Cott Corp (COT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 272.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.86% of Cott worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 415.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 724,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 13.0% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 833,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Shares of COT stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2,063.01, a P/E ratio of 210.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cott Corp has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Cott had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cott’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

In other Cott news, CFO Jay Wells sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,971.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marni Morgan Poe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,110,850. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COT shares. Scotiabank set a $18.50 target price on Cott and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Cott

Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI) and Mexico.

