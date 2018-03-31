Prestige Brands (PBH) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.86% of Prestige Brands worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands in the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Prestige Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

PBH stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,788.47, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Prestige Brands has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $270.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,545.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Natale S. Ricciardi bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $679,575 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

