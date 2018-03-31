Square Inc (SQ) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,158 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Square worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Square by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Square by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $19,500.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 4.56. Square Inc has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.63 million. research analysts forecast that Square Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Square from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Square from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vetr raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

In other news, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 1,551 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $54,471.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,120,367.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360,657 shares of company stock worth $62,384,945. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/deutsche-bank-ag-trims-holdings-in-square-inc-sq-updated.html.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.