Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ZIL2) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZIL2. Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €15.14 ($18.69) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 52 week high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

