Deutsche Bank (DB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Bank earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.450029541029 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 3,322,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,637. The stock has a market cap of $28,893.48, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC cut Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a bank and holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients. It operates through six divisions: Global Markets, which offers financial products, including trading and hedging services to institutions and corporate clients; Corporate & Investment Banking, which brings together its commercial banking, corporate finance and transaction banking capability; Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients, which combines its capability in private and commercial banking, as well as in wealth management solutions; Deutsche Asset Management, whose investment capabilities span both active and passive strategies and an array of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real estate and sustainable investments; Postbank, which is a German financial service provider for retail, business and corporate clients, and Non-Core Operations Unit.

