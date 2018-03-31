Deutsche Bank Raises Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,075

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,980 ($27.36) to GBX 2,075 ($28.67) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,078 ($28.71) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($29.01) to GBX 2,045 ($28.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($24.18) to GBX 1,780 ($24.59) in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,723 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,883.27 ($26.02).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,844 ($25.48) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,766 ($24.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,184 ($30.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.80) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $56.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($26.10) per share, for a total transaction of £32,868.60 ($45,411.16).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy within the United Kingdom.

